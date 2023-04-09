No-trust motion against Kochi Mayor to be considered on April 10

April 09, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front-sponsored no-confidence motion against Mayor M. Anilkumar will come up for consideration on Monday.

The Opposition councillors decided to move the motion in the Corporation Council following the Brahmapuram blaze and subsequent events. The March 2 fire had lasted for 13 days, and the smoke that billowed out of the smouldering plastic heap had caused much hardship to the residents of Kochi and adjoining local bodies. The fire, which spread over 45 acres on the Brahmapuram campus, had invited severe criticism from various agencies and the public.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had slapped a fine of ₹100 crore on the Corporation followed by the Central and State Pollution Control Boards imposing a total fine of ₹31.08 crore on the civic body.

The UDF councillors hope to make the civic administration answerable for the fiasco through the no-confidence motion. However, attempts by the UDF to corner the Left Democratic Front regime are unlikely to bear fruit as it lacks the required numbers in the 74-member council.

The motion could be considered only when at least half the total strength of the council is present. It requires at least 37 members to be present in the council hall on Monday for the motion to be taken up. At present, the UDF has the support of only 29 members. The inner squabble in the Congress and the UDF has weakened the front in the council. Even support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has five members, will not help the UDF have the minimum strength required to discuss the motion.

The LDF is likely to abstain from the meeting, which will ensure that the motion is rejected even without being considered for discussion, for want of quorum.