No-trust motion against Kochi Mayor proves a damp squib for want of quorum

April 10, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The United Democratic Front-sponsored no-trust motion against Mayor M. Anilkumar turned out to be a damp squib, with the Opposition failing even to keep its flock together.

The motion was not taken up for discussion for want of quorum as the UDF could not bring together 37 councillors, which was half the number of the 74-member Corporation Council, for the meeting convened to discuss the motion.

Though the UDF had 32 members in the council, only 28 turned up for the meeting on Monday. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh informed the UDF councillors that the motion could not be taken up for discussion for want of the required number of councillors at the council hall at the time of the meeting.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has a strength of 37 members, and the BJP, which has five representatives, kept away from the meeting, thwarting the UDF’s efforts to bring up the motion. The Opposition Front had hoped to raise the issue of Brahmapuram fire and related developments in the council through the no-trust motion.

Sunitha Dixon, RSP representative and chairperson of the public works standing committee, Kajal Salim of the Welfare Party, Congress rebel Mary Kalista Prakashan, and Youth Congress leader Tibin Devasy kept off the meeting.

Mr. Anilkumar said the outcome of the day’s developments gave the required momentum for the LDF to go ahead with its programmes. The UDF moved the no-confidence motion at a time when all political parties and organisations had to stand together to address waste management issues in the city, he added.

Antony Kureethara, Congress leader in the council, defended the UDF’s decision to move the no-trust motion though the front lacked the required numbers. The UDF wanted to raise corruption involved in waste management projects through the motion, he said.

District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas alleged that the unholy alliance between the BJP and the CPI(M) was exposed by their decision to keep off the meeting.