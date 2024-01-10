ADVERTISEMENT

No thrashing of pilgrim by police at Sabarimala, Kerala Government tells HC

January 10, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - KOCHI

A probe by the executive magistrate was on, the State Government said

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Government submitted that the station house officer who verified CCTV footage at Pathinettampadi could not see any such incident. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Leju Kamal

The State Government on January 8 informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that the alleged beating of a devotee by the police while he was climbing the Pathinettampadi had not taken place.

The government submitted that the station house officer who verified CCTV footage at Pathinettampadi could not see any such incident. A probe by the executive magistrate was on, it said. The court ordered the government to produce the report of the executive magistrate.

The court also directed the Superintending Engineer, Public Health Circle, Pathanamthitta, to ensure that there was no drinking water shortage at Nilackal.

