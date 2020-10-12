No system in place to monitor those cured of COVID-19

Patients have been reaching out to doctors personally, complaining about breathlessness on exertion, persistent fatigue and giddiness

While the district has so far recorded over 14,800 recoveries from COVID-19, no system is in place yet to monitor people who have recovered, for symptoms or problems that might persist even weeks after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2.

According to A. Fathahudeen, pulmonologist and nodal officer for COVID-19 treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, such a system to monitor and study people who had recovered could be the need of the hour. “There are several critically ill patients who have been discharged. We need to see what happened to the shadows on their X-rays, if they still persist and how many of them are still symptomatic. Then, we could plan more tests like a lung function test and see what their oxygen saturation levels are,” he said.

But since the hospital is a COVID-19 facility, he anticipates that patients, once discharged, might be hesitant to return for more tests. “A decision will be taken this week on how we can approach them. Assessing symptoms over phone might be an option,” he said. Patients have been reaching out to doctors personally, complaining about breathlessness on exertion, persistent fatigue and giddiness.

While the Health Department in the district did not have a systematic method yet of monitoring patients with persistent symptoms even after testing negative, the telemedicine unit had been asked to keep track of such patients reaching out for help, said Mathews Numpeli, district programme manager, National Health Mission.

A 53-year-old resident of Aluva, who was admitted in July to the ICU at the Government Medical College Hospital with pneumonia after testing positive for the disease, said that she continued to get breathless on walking some distance or speaking continuously for a while. Undisturbed sleep had eluded her for weeks after her discharge, leaving her irritable and angry, she added. She said she sought the help of a health professional for a prescription of anti-depressants that did not help.

Observing that patients, some of whom had been treated for COVID-19 in other States or even abroad, were approaching the hospital with breathing difficulties or cough even two months after their treatment, Aster Medcity set up a post-COVID clinic recently, said Praveen Valsalan, pulmonologist. “Breathlessness is common. People also come with residual cardiac problems or neurological problems, besides post-traumatic stress,” he said. A lung function test is done to determine the reason for persistent problems. Medication was sometimes suggested for persistent cough and people with post-traumatic issues were referred to a psychiatrist at the clinic, he said.