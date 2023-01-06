No sustained action against illegal discharge of sewage into drains, open spaces in Ernakulam

January 06, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

In the absence of adequate checks, tanker service providers engaged in the illegal dumping of sewage waste into stormwater drains and barren lands, especially on the outskirts of the district, are having a free run.

With tankers having no GPS facilities, the enforcement agencies have not been able to launch a sustained crackdown against violators. A senior officer of the Ernakulam Rural police said illegal discharge of sewage by tanker service providers had increased of late. “But we have stepped up night monitoring and surveillance,” he said.

The police said the driver and owner of the vehicle would face charges under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

On the role of the District Disaster Management Authority in checking such illegal activities, senior Revenue department officials said they had little role in enforcement. It was up to the secretaries of local bodies and the police to act against violators, they said.

According to the regional office of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB), the rise in illegal discharge of sewage also exposed the gaps in sewage treatment facilities in households, apartment complexes, and commercial establishments. It was the responsibility of the user to set up sewage treatment facilities for scientific management of untreated sewage, it said.