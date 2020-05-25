No spurt in COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing in the State with the arrival of people from other States and abroad, Ernakulam has been spared the spurt with only 12 active cases under treatment in the district. No new COVID-19 cases were reported from the district on Monday.

The number of people in home quarantine in the district is 7,144. With 10 new persons moved to hospital isolation, the total number in various hospitals is 67, of whom 31 are at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, six at the Karuvelipady hospital, three at Port Trust Hospital, nine at the Muvattupuzha hospital and 18 in private hospitals.

Ernakulam has recorded 39 positive cases so far. There are 21 COVID-19 care centres in the district and 878 persons are quarantined there. The number of samples sent for testing from the district on Monday was 127. The results of 57 were made available.