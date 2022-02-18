No significant progress in decentralised waste management in Kochi

Only 9.5 tonnes of biodegradable refuse being treated at source level daily

Only 9.5 tonnes of biodegradable refuse being treated at source level daily

The Kochi Corporation has not made any significant progress in promoting decentralised management of biodegradable waste since April last year, according to the official data available with the Department of Local Self-Government. Only 9.7 tonnes of biodegradable waste was treated per day through decentralised facilities as per the data compiled by the department in April, 2021. The situation has not seen any improvement after nearly 10 months going by the government’s action-taken report submitted on February 10 before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal. The report was submitted by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Local Self-Government, in the case related to the non-compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 at the dump site of the corporation in Brahmapuram. The report stated that only 9.5 tonnes of biodegradable waste is being treated at the source-level daily in households under the corporation. Around 10.5 tonnes of biodegradable waste is being processed at source as part of the initiative by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association India (CREDAI) Clean City Movement. The total waste generation of Kochi is 326 tonnes per day. The per capita waste generation is about 0.54 kg per day. About 90% of the households are covered under the doorstep collection of solid waste of the corporation and 306 tonnes (92%) of waste out of the total waste generation are collected daily. Of this, 206 tonnes consist of biodegradable waste.

The report stated that the corporation has set up source level and decentralised waste management facilities. Seven institutional level aerobic bins have been proposed in the next-year plan. The estimates are ready for six large aerobic bin units for markets and one small aerobic bin unit at an educational institution.

The report claimed that the corporation had created awareness on the need to practise segregation of biodegradable, recyclable combustible, sanitary waste, domestic hazardous and inert solid waste at source at the household itself.