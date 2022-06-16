No significant increase in COVID hospitalisations in Ernakulam

Majority of inpatients are persons with comorbidities

The hospital admission rate among COVID-19 patients has not seen any significant increase in government hospitals in Ernakulam though the health authorities forecast that the new cases may hit the 3,000-mark daily going by the current spike.

An analysis of the pandemic scenario in the district showed that a majority of inpatients are having comorbidities and are hence advised hospitalisation to avoid further complications. The district health wing has said that the rate of hospitalisation may go up if the daily cases increase considerably. Those without any serious health issues may remain at home if they have taken the two doses of vaccination. This may help avoid rush for hospitalisation in the wake of a sudden increase in the daily number of cases, it said.

Dr. Sajith John, District Programme Manager of the National Health Mission, pointed out that the number of patients with acute respiratory distress this time was low compared to the situation witnessed in the second and third waves. “We are also not coming across any significant increase in patients experiencing low oxygen saturation levels,” he said.

The assessment showed that people who had taken the precautionary dose were also getting infected. This is similar to the situation in the previous wave where people who had taken two doses of vaccine had tested positive. However, it should not deter anyone from taking the precautionary dose, according to officials.

The Health department has recommended that all those getting infected need not be referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, as they could be admitted at nearby hospitals. The move will help reduce rush at the hospital and ensure beds in the wake of a wave-like situation.