No second thought on preserving pokkali rice, says Kerala Agriculture Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no second thought about preserving the pokkali variety of rice. It is unique, displaying strength in the face of adverse weather conditions, and it needs to be preserved for the future, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

Paddy fields in Kuttanad are often slightly flooded while pokkali fields are often harvested in waist-deep waters. Pokkali stems are strong, and they can withstand flooding and salinity, the strength being passed on from seeds, he said.

The Minister said there were several pending court cases regarding pokkali rice culture intermingled with fish farming, and therefore he did not intend to comment on the issues involved. He said an order from the Directorate of Fisheries on October 26 might have caused confusion. A meeting is being organised to discuss the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pokkali rice variety, grown organically, can withstand flooding and slight salinity. The fields, during their peak saline season after the paddy harvest (roughly coinciding with the first six months of the calendar year), are left to grow shrimp and several varieties of fish.

It is estimated that there are around 9,000 hectares of pokkali fields in Alappuzha (2,000 hectares), Ernakulam (4,000 hectares) and Thrissur (3,000 hectares) districts, declining from around 20,000 hectares over the years.

Pokkali has been a dominant factor in agriculture in what used to be called the Karappuram area (comprising the present Aroor and Cherthala Assembly constituencies). Karappuram, at one time, used to be a major supplier of farm produce, including vegetables and rice, to Kochi. The cultivation of pokkali was interwoven with the history and culture of people with reports indicating the involvement of Jews in the rice cultivation and the preference of pokkali rice by rulers of the erstwhile Kochi kingdom, said the Minister.

The recent order from the Fisheries Directorate has, meanwhile, prompted a group of farm scientists and former jurists to write to Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja. The letter, signed by former Kerala High Court judges K. Sukumaran and P.K. Shamsudheen, veteran rice researcher K.G. Padmakumar and scientists V. Sreekumaran and N.K. Shashidharan among others, pointed out that it was C.K. Chandrappan, former State secretary of the CPI, who had given form to the ‘One Rice and One Fish’ cycle for pokkali fields. It was important that the fields of rice too were preserved, considering its role in ecological balance and environmental sustainability, said the letter.