No scientific process yet to handle construction and demolition waste in Ernakulam district

Violators often get off scot-free due to the lack of proper monitoring

The unscientific dumping of construction and demolition waste continues in Ernakulam district as efforts by the authorities to set up a recycling facility as per environmental norms have not yet yielded concrete results.

The lack of proper rules and monitoring has enabled violators to get off scot-free, as enforcement agencies and government departments have no idea about the estimated quantity of construction and demolition waste generated in the district either on a weekly or monthly basis.

Attempts by the district administration to set up a common facility at Kadungalloor for recycling construction and demolition waste had hit a roadblock after residents and elected representatives raised concerns about health and safety. The authorities had identified nearly two acres in Ward 18 of the panchayat. They had planned to set up a facility that would crush construction and demolition waste and convert it into blocks.

Kadungalloor panchayat president Suresh Muttathil said the local body had not received any communication from the government after the site was identified for the project. It had faced opposition from local residents, especially after reports that the site would also be used for setting up a slaughterhouse waste processing unit, he added.

Antony Kunnel, former president of the Kochi Chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India, said the organisation had been demanding a scientific facility that would help in recycling and reusing construction and demolition waste. “The government has to come up with clear guidelines for disposal and management of debris generated at each construction site. A scientific facility would help in reusing construction and demolition waste to a large extent,” he added.

The National Green Tribunal and the State-Level Monitoring Committee on Solid Waste Management had earlier recommended a facility as per the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 to process debris.