KOCHI

10 February 2022 19:48 IST

Institutions gear up to welcome students in batches from February 14

The General Education department authorities in Ernakulam heaved a sigh of relief, as there were no school-based clusters in the district as on Thursday.

A change in the COVID-19 scenario has emerged, as government and aided institutions under the department gear up to welcome students of standards 1 to 9 in batches from February 14.

“There are no school-based clusters in Ernakulam as on Thursday. The number of students who got infected was 370, while the corresponding figures of teaching and non-teaching staff were 220 and 35 respectively, as per the latest available data,” said Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam.

The number of school-based clusters in the district was 21 as on February 2. Of the nearly 61 active clusters at the end of January, 42 were based in schools and colleges. The remaining were institution-based clusters that included banks and offices, according to official estimates.

Education department officials said that school-based clusters had dipped to less than five after offline classes for standards 10 to 12 resumed on February 7. Only two clusters were reported on Monday. As many as 540 students of Standard 10 were infected as on February 7. The number of teachers affected was around 313 last week, while the corresponding number of non-teaching staff was 50. A majority of those who got infected last week were under the district offices of the department in Ernakulam, Aluva, and Muvattupuzha, as per official data.

With students of standards 1 to 9 turning up on campuses from February 14, school managements have been told to step up vigil by ensuring stringent compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. The authorities have asked teachers to advise students on the importance of wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing.