Kochi

No road toll for Eloor residents

more-in

The long-standing demand of the residents of Eloor municipality to exempt them from the toll on Container Terminal Road has been conceded by the National Highways Authority of India.

According to a statement issued by the office of Hibi Eden, MP, at a meeting convened by Mr. Eden to discuss the issue on November 12, the authorities were given a week’s time to convey their decision. The contractor concerned informed the MP about the decision to concede the demand on Monday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 11:41:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/no-road-toll-for-eloor-residents/article30079928.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY