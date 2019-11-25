No road toll for Eloor residents

The long-standing demand of the residents of Eloor municipality to exempt them from the toll on Container Terminal Road has been conceded by the National Highways Authority of India.

According to a statement issued by the office of Hibi Eden, MP, at a meeting convened by Mr. Eden to discuss the issue on November 12, the authorities were given a week’s time to convey their decision. The contractor concerned informed the MP about the decision to concede the demand on Monday.