No restriction on women’s right to exercise their reproductive choice, says Kerala High Court

HC lets woman medically terminate her 26-week pregnancy. Petitioner said continuation of pregnancy would aggravate her stress and mental agony and impact her ability to earn a livelihood.

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 04, 2022 18:53 IST

The Kerala High Court has allowed a woman to have her 26-week pregnancy medically terminated, holding that there can be no restriction on a woman’s right to exercise her reproductive choice to either procreate or abstain from procreation.

According to a 23-year-old MBA student, she had conceived from a consensual relationship with her classmate. When she knew that she was pregnant, she got mentally and emotionally disturbed. That her friend had left the country for higher studies added to her woes. She, therefore, would like to have the pregnancy medically terminated as continuation of the pregnancy would aggravate her stress and mental agony and impact her education and ability to earn a livelihood

Allowing the plea, Justice V.G. Arun also observed that the Supreme Court had declared that a woman’s right to make reproductive choice was a dimension of her personal liberty, as understood under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Medical board opinion

The court also said that a careful scrutiny of the opinion of the medical board showed that the petitioner was having acute stress reaction and continuation of the pregnancy may cause an exacerbation of her medical distress which may entail risk to the petitioner’s life.

