GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No respite from spike in dengue cases in Ernakulam

The district reported around 1,250 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue fever over the past two weeks

Published - September 01, 2024 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam reported around 1,250 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue fever over the past two weeks.

There seems to be no respite from the spike in cases as the district accounted for an average 28% of the total confirmed cases reported in the State between August 15 and August 29. From August 1 to 10, the total number of confirmed and suspected cases was 790, indicating that the number of dengue cases remained steady over the past one month, according to data available with the Department of Health.

The highest number of dengue cases (both suspected and confirmed) over the past two weeks was reported on August 27 and August 16 respectively (118). The areas that reported a spike in cases on August 27 included Chambakkara, Chellanam, Chittattukara, Choornikkara, Edakochi, Edathala, Eloor, Gothuruth, Kadavanthra, Kakkanad, Kalamassery, Keechery, Malayattoor, Malayidamthuruth, Mangattumukku, Moolamkuzhi, Moothakkunnam, Munambam, Nettoor, Ponnurunni, Puthuvyppu, Thrikkakara, Vengola, Vennala, and Mattanchery. Nearly half of the total confirmed cases in the State were reported in the district on August 27.

Pointing out that dengue menace was getting worse, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the research cell of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala, said that the total count of dengue cases in the State had increased substantially in the past three years. There are around 40,000 suspected cases which is more than double of 2023, and that was substantially more than 2022, he said.

He said that a coordinated effort must continue throughout the year as a priority to not only control adult mosquitoes but also to destroy the larvae as well as take away indoor and outdoor sources of water, where these mosquitoes can lay eggs. In the absence of an effective anti-viral agent, vector control measures must be given top priority, he added.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / viral diseases / non-communicable diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.