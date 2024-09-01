No respite from spike in dengue cases in Ernakulam

Ernakulam reported around 1,250 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue fever over the past two weeks.

There seems to be no respite from the spike in cases as the district accounted for an average 28% of the total confirmed cases reported in the State between August 15 and August 29. From August 1 to 10, the total number of confirmed and suspected cases was 790, indicating that the number of dengue cases remained steady over the past one month, according to data available with the Department of Health.

The highest number of dengue cases (both suspected and confirmed) over the past two weeks was reported on August 27 and August 16 respectively (118). The areas that reported a spike in cases on August 27 included Chambakkara, Chellanam, Chittattukara, Choornikkara, Edakochi, Edathala, Eloor, Gothuruth, Kadavanthra, Kakkanad, Kalamassery, Keechery, Malayattoor, Malayidamthuruth, Mangattumukku, Moolamkuzhi, Moothakkunnam, Munambam, Nettoor, Ponnurunni, Puthuvyppu, Thrikkakara, Vengola, Vennala, and Mattanchery. Nearly half of the total confirmed cases in the State were reported in the district on August 27.

Pointing out that dengue menace was getting worse, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of the research cell of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala, said that the total count of dengue cases in the State had increased substantially in the past three years. There are around 40,000 suspected cases which is more than double of 2023, and that was substantially more than 2022, he said.

He said that a coordinated effort must continue throughout the year as a priority to not only control adult mosquitoes but also to destroy the larvae as well as take away indoor and outdoor sources of water, where these mosquitoes can lay eggs. In the absence of an effective anti-viral agent, vector control measures must be given top priority, he added.