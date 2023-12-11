No respite from spike in dengue cases in Ernakulam

December 11, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The district has witnessed an uptick in dengue cases over the last three weeks, indicating that control measures seem to be not yielding the expected results.

As many as 707 dengue cases were reported in the district between October 1 and October 20. More than 730 cases were reported between November 16 and December 10. The number of weekly cases had remained above the 250-mark over the last three weeks. While the number of cases was 252 between December 1 and 10, the corresponding figure for the period between November 23 and November 30 was over 280. The average number of daily cases over the last three weeks (November 16 to December 10) was 35. The data showed that the district has reported an average of 35 daily dengue cases since October 1.

Kalamassery continued to have the highest number of cases among the regions that reported dengue cases over the last two-and-a-half months. The civic body had the highest number of cases between November 16 and December 10 across the district. Over 80 cases were reported in areas under the municipality over the last three weeks. The total number recorded a considerable jump compared to the cases reported between October 1 and 20 (40 cases).

Thammanam, Vennala, Kaloor, Karuvelipady, Kuthappady, Fort Kochi, Ponnurunni, were among the areas under the Kochi Corporation that recorded the maximum number of cases over the last three weeks. Other affected areas included Kakkanad, Gothurthu, Chittattukara, Choornikkara, Ezhikkara, Kumbalanghi, Edathala, Binanipuram, Vadavucode, Cheruvattoor, Kalady and Varappuzha.

The Health authorities attributed the spike to the failure in source-reduction activities at houses in the affection regions. Over 11,000 suspected cases and around 3,400 confirmed dengue cases had been reported in the district since January, they said.