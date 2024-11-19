ADVERTISEMENT

No respite from leptospirosis in Ernakulam

Published - November 19, 2024 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam has recorded two deaths and over 60 cases of suspected and confirmed cases of leptospirosis over the last month

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam has recorded two deaths and over 60 cases of suspected and confirmed cases of leptospirosis over the last month, according to official sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 33 confirmed and suspected cases were reported between October 15 and October 31, while around 30 cases were reported between November 1 and 15.

Of the two deaths over the past month, the first case was reported on October 24. A 29-year-old male patient of Kakkanad had succumbed to the disease. The second death was reported on November 11. A 61-year-old male patient and a native of Udayamperoor died of the infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the areas that had reported leptospirosis cases in October include Perumbavoor, Koonamavu, Kalamassery, Cheruvattoor, Kalady, Kadavanthra, Mudakuzha, Mazhuvannoor, Njarakkal, Kuthapady, Okkal, Panangad, Edathala, Angamaly, and Manjapra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The regions that had reported cases between November 1 and 15 include Edathala, Nettoor, Vadavucode, Chambakara, Munambam, Kakkanad, Thiruvankulam, Moolamkuzhi, Edappally, Rayamangalam, Varapetti, Malayidamthuruthu, Keezhmad, Manjapra, Udayamperoor, Perumbavoor, Chowara, Poothotta and Gothuruthu.

The Health department has urged the public not to resort to self-treatment. Those who have to enter contaminated waters should ensure that they wear adequate personal protection gear and that they consume Doxycycline tablets as directed by health workers. Those with any wounds on hands or feet should not enter waterbodies with contaminated water.

A protocol-based treatment must be ensured for all fevers which could potentially be leptospirosis in all government and private hospitals in the State. Officials have urged those with symptoms to seek medical treatment without delay.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US