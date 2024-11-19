No respite from leptospirosis in Ernakulam

Ernakulam has recorded two deaths and over 60 cases of suspected and confirmed cases of leptospirosis over the last month, according to official sources.

As many as 33 confirmed and suspected cases were reported between October 15 and October 31, while around 30 cases were reported between November 1 and 15.

Of the two deaths over the past month, the first case was reported on October 24. A 29-year-old male patient of Kakkanad had succumbed to the disease. The second death was reported on November 11. A 61-year-old male patient and a native of Udayamperoor died of the infection.

Some of the areas that had reported leptospirosis cases in October include Perumbavoor, Koonamavu, Kalamassery, Cheruvattoor, Kalady, Kadavanthra, Mudakuzha, Mazhuvannoor, Njarakkal, Kuthapady, Okkal, Panangad, Edathala, Angamaly, and Manjapra.

The regions that had reported cases between November 1 and 15 include Edathala, Nettoor, Vadavucode, Chambakara, Munambam, Kakkanad, Thiruvankulam, Moolamkuzhi, Edappally, Rayamangalam, Varapetti, Malayidamthuruthu, Keezhmad, Manjapra, Udayamperoor, Perumbavoor, Chowara, Poothotta and Gothuruthu.

The Health department has urged the public not to resort to self-treatment. Those who have to enter contaminated waters should ensure that they wear adequate personal protection gear and that they consume Doxycycline tablets as directed by health workers. Those with any wounds on hands or feet should not enter waterbodies with contaminated water.

A protocol-based treatment must be ensured for all fevers which could potentially be leptospirosis in all government and private hospitals in the State. Officials have urged those with symptoms to seek medical treatment without delay.