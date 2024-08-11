No respite from dengue, leptospirosis cases in Ernakulam

There seems to be no respite from increasing cases of dengue and leptospirosis in Ernakulam.

Around 790 confirmed and suspected cases of dengue fever were reported over the past 10 days. As many as 52 cases of leptospirosis have been reported in the district since July 31. Two persons had succumbed to dengue and leptospirosis in the last one week, according to the Department of Health.

The number of dengue cases remained steady as per data available from July 31 onwards. From a total of 72 cases (both confirmed and suspected), the cases went up to 87 on August 1. The number rose to 95 cases on August 2, while it crossed the 100-mark on August 3 (115). An average of 88 cases were reported daily during the period.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported on August 6 (121). The areas that reported the cases on the day include Aluva, Angamaly, Ayyampilly, Chambakkara, Chellanam, Chengamanad, Choornikkara, Edapally, Edathala, Eloor, Fort Kochi, Kakkanad, Kalamassery, Kaloor, Karuvelipady, Keezhmad, Kumbalanghi, Kuthapady, Malippuram, Mangattumukku, Moolamkuzhi, Mulavukad, and Nettoor.

The other affected areas include Pampakuda, Piravom, Ponnurunni, Puthuvyppu, Ramamangalam, Thammanam, Thirumaradi, Vengola, Thripunithura, Thevara, Vadavucode, Vallarpadam, Vennala, Mattanchery, and Eroor. A 65-year-old man from Kalamassery succumbed to dengue fever as reported on July 31.

The number of leptospirosis cases remains a concern as the district recorded over 50 cases (both confirmed and suspected) since July 31. Sixteen such cases were reported on July 31 from areas that include Manjapra, Varappetty, Kadavoor, Pizhala, Chittattukara, Vadavucode, Cheranelloor, Puthuvype, Chengamanad, and Kanjoor. Six confirmed cases were reported on August 7 from areas including Fort Kochi, Kaloor, North Paravur, Puthenvelikkara, Ponnurunni, and Cheruvattoor.

