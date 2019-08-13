No respite for residents as Chalakka continues to remain inundated

Since he shifted to a relief camp with his family on Friday night after floodwaters entered his house, 37-year-old Raju, a resident of Chalakka in Kunnukara panchayat, has developed a new routine.

He leaves the relief camp early in the morning, takes his place in front of a closed shop overlooking his inundated house at Choondrakkadu and observes the water level.

While water has progressively receded elsewhere with rain staying away for the good part of the last couple of days, his residential area remains inundated. “It is a low-lying area alongside the river. To make matters worse, it is next to the meeting point of the Periyar and the Chalakudy rivers. Despite days of inundation, no Revenue official has turned up at our place,” said Mr. Raju after another trip to check on his house.

Land filling

Stephen, another resident of Chalakka, said the filling up of avenues meant for water to drain off had resulted in the area remaining flooded. “We came from the camp to clean our house. We are not sure whether to stay back or return to the camp,” he said.

Jabbar also takes the daily trip to his house at Chalakka from a camp at Manjaly to check whether he can take his family back home.

“Water seems to remain stagnant here. Besides, there is no power supply since we moved to the camp,” he said.

Opening of dam

“The encroachment of the Kannakkal-Kanjilakkadu canal by private parties remains the biggest obstacle to water flowing out. For the past two years, we have been asking the Revenue authorities to intervene and evict encroachments to enable the smooth flow of water,” said Kunnukara panchayat president Francis Tharayil. He was concerned about the potential opening of the Sholayar dam, which he said would result in a further rise in the water level in the Chalakudy river.

A meeting convened by the panchayat president on Monday decided to bring down the number of relief camps in the panchayat from seven to two with many inmates returning home.

“The number of families at the camps has come down from over 1,000 to just over 100,” said Mr. Tharayil.