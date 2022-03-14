No respite for arrested migrant workers even after relaxation of bail conditions

They are unable to find legally eligible sureties from their home states

Rajesh Kumar was to get married on February 9. But, he could not.

Worse, he remained imprisoned on the day as he was among the 174 migrant workers arrested in connection with the Christmas-eve violence at the labour camp of Kitex Garments. Two groups of workers had clashed with each other and it ended in a police vehicle getting torched and an inspector being manhandled. Though he was granted bail, Kumar still had to languish behind bars till recently as he could not find two legally eligible sureties from his home State of Jharkhand.

The Kerala High Court’s relaxation of the bail condition, doing away with the need for local sureties from Ernakulam, seemed to have brought little respite to many migrants accused in the twin cases registered by the Rural police. The rest of the bail conditions too remain insurmountable for the migrant workers, most of whom are from marginalised Dalit and tribal communities.

Rajesh could eventually walk free after the lawyer who came to his rescue with free legal service managed to find two local sureties for ₹50,000 at a “fee” of ₹7,000 each, including their travelling expenses. This is in addition to the ₹7,000 he had to deposit in the court towards compensation for the damage to public property as charged by the police. Now, he is running from pillar to post to find two sureties for his brother Raj Kumar, who remains imprisoned in the case.

“The condition that the sureties should produce land tax receipts and original title deeds leaves many of them helpless as their families or relatives hardly own land. Often the land would be in the name of some ancestors who are either dead or too old to make the long trip here,” said George Mathew, chairperson, Progressive Workers’ Organisation.

This leaves the workers with the option of “hiring” local sureties. It also presents the lawyers of the accused with the additional burden of vetting the documents the sureties produce for ensuring their authenticity.

“Even if the accused arrange for sureties back home, there is the condition that they should arrange for the translation of the documents from their respective languages in courts, which is impractical. Also, a migrant booked in both cases will have to find four separate sureties, making it a near-impossible task,” said Shibi Ammupilly, a lawyer offering free legal aid to the migrant workers involved in the case.

She has secured the release of six accused while another 20 have approached her. She is now set to present a memorandum to the Kerala Chief Minister, the Kerala High Court Chief Justice, and the chief ministers and labour ministers of 11 different States from which the accused hail, drawing attention to their plight.

Manohar Hasda, in his late sixties, has travelled all the way from Dhanbad district in Jharkhand, accompanied by two equally aged relatives, to get his son Sanjeev Hasta released. Without the original title deeds to produce as proof of his ownership of the land, he has come with a legal heirship certificate issued by a notary, which has little chance of being accepted by the court. They are now staying for rent near the Kitex premises battling financial difficulties in the hope of getting the youngster released.

Peter Martin, a Malayali lawyer working in Jharkhand High Court for the last five years, has been trying in vain to find some sureties for the release of migrants, mostly from backward districts like Sahebganj, West Singhbhum and Godda. “We have been trying in vain to find people with considerable landholdings so that they can stand sureties separately for multiple accused. But the privileged lot hardly care for these poor migrants. Some solution like releasing them on their personal bond, for which there are numerous precedents, should be found,” he said.

Benoy Peter, executive director of Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development, said that the accused being their employees, Kitex Garments had a primary responsibility towards them. “Their staff could be arranged as sureties. The apathy of trade unions towards the cause of migrant workers is also glaring,” he said.

Sabu M. Jacob, managing director of Kitex Garments, said the company was working with its legal team to secure release of the workers. “There seems to be a mafia ready to be hired as sureties, but as a law abiding corporate entity, we cannot engage with them,” he said.