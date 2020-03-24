Kochi

No regular sittings for HC from March 24

Curbs to be in place till April 8

The Kerala High Court on Monday decided to do away with the regular sitting of courts till April 8 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urgent matters such as suspension of sentence, custody cases, habeas corpus, and bail and anticipatory bails will be taken up on Thursdays and Fridays till April 8. Special benches will hold sittings on March 26, 31, and April 3 and 7.

Permission required

The matters which are very emergent will be posted before the special benches. The filing of cases will be permitted on all working days. Prior permission is prescribed in respect of all matters except regular and anticipatory bails, habeas corpus, suspension of sentences and custody petitions.

Videoconferencing

However, litigants or lawyer must indicate whether they opt for videoconferencing hearing of bail, habeas corpus, suspension sentences, and custody petitions which do not require prior permission, according to a notice issued by the Registrar General of the High Court. The notice made it clear that matters scheduled for pronouncing judgments will be taken up in chambers for which lawyers need not be present.

