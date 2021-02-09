No regrets about donating for Ram Temple construction: MLA

Congress legislator from Perumbavoor Eldhose Kunnappilly has said he does not regret donating for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, but regrets being allegedly misguided by RSS workers.
After a photo showing Mr. Kunnappilly receiving the sketch of the proposed Ram Temple from someone identified as ‘district pracharak’ began doing the rounds on social media with a note that he had contributed to the fund for the temple construction, Mr. Kunnappilly told The Hindu that he was in a hurry when a bunch of people approached his personal assistant, and “the impression given was that they were raising funds for the Iringole shrine at Perumbavoor.”
He said, “I gave them ₹1,000, but even if they said it was for the Ram Temple, I would still have given whatever I can. When they gave me a sketch of the Ram Temple, I received it, as its construction was inaugurated by the honourable Prime Minister in the wake of a court verdict. I donate for any temple or mosque. As a Christian in India, I am indebted to the Hindus. But I was unaware that the people who approached me were from the RSS [The Hindu could not verify this independently] and were doing this to make me a laughing stock,” he said over the phone.
Asked if it was morally right to donate for the Ram Temple, he said there was nothing wrong in it, as even Muslims did not have any objection in a temple coming up in Ayodhya.
