No quarrying on cultivation land: Kerala High Court

Revenue authorities empowered to suspend quarrying: court

The Kerala High Court has held that no quarrying or construction activities can be allowed on land assigned for cultivation of various crops. The court also directed the State government to take steps for the resumption of such assigned land used for quarrying or other construction activities.

Disposing of a batch of writ petitions filed by quarry owners challenging the State government order against quarrying on assigned land for rubber cultivation, the court observed that the Revenue authorities were empowered to take action to suspend all quarries currently operating on such lands.

The court observed that any construction activities on assigned lands would be a violation of the Land Acquisition Act and that assigned lands under the Kerala Land Assignment Rules, 1964 could not be used for any other purpose except agricultural activities

The court had earlier stayed all the construction work being carried on assigned land.