No quality assurance check on road repairs: VACB tells Kerala High Court

Tarring not done in required quantity and quality, reveals examined samples

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 01, 2022 19:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that no timely quality assurance check was done on road works.

The VACB also submitted that during a surprise check, it was found that tarring materials were not used in the desired quantity. When core cut samples were examined, it was revealed that tarring was not done in the required quantity and quality.

Quality control divisions

The VACB submitted that it had recommended that the Assistant Executive Engineer in charge of the subdivision concerned should maintain all records of road works as per the PWD manual. It also suggested the formation of quality control divisions at the regional level by including competent officers to check road construction and maintenance works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow-up

When the case relating to road repair came up for hearing, VACB Director Manoj Abraham, who was present online, explained steps taken by the department. Of the 7,500 complaints received, 107 were considered based on intelligence inputs, and surprise inspections were conducted. Samples of ‘road cutting’ were sent to laboratory for examination.

The counsel for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) submitted that the contractor of National Highway 554 had been removed from maintenance work and another one was appointed with an approved budget of around ₹58 crore. He added that necessary action had also been taken against the first concessionaire, including by initiation of arbitration proceedings.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The court also directed the VACB to file a report on checks conducted along with the gist of technical reports and culpability of those found guilty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Roads and Rails
road transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app