No prosecution proceedings against illegal waste dumping in Ernakulam

Local body secretaries cite bureaucratic hurdles in acting against violators

Local body secretaries cite bureaucratic hurdles in acting against violators

Local bodies in Ernakulam district seem to be reluctant in initiating prosecution proceedings against those involved in illegal waste dumping on roadsides and into waterbodies.

Action can be taken against violators as per the provisions of the various environmental laws and the Kerala Municipality Act. But civic bodies often hesitate to initiate legal measures, as a result of which offenders often escape the eyes of the law.

Data compiled by the Suchitwa Mission on illegal waste dumping in the district from April 2021 to December 2021 showed that municipalities and panchayats, which had imposed penalty on violators, had failed to initiate prosecution proceedings. Interestingly, only one-third of the local bodies had collected penalty from those involved in dumping of garbage on roadsides, canals, and rivers. Senior officials of the Department of Local Self Governments held secretaries of local bodies responsible for not initiating prosecution measures.

Officials can act both under the provisions of the Kerala Municipality Act and directives of the National Green Tribunal under clauses included in the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and relevant sections of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. Secretaries of local bodies cited bureaucratic hurdles in initiating prosecution measures against violators. They also pointed out that it was the duty of the police department to book cases and initiate further legal action against violators.

The evaluation by the Suchitwa Mission found that the health wings of local bodies had to step up regular monitoring and penal action against those dumping garbage in public places. Nearly 50 local bodies were found lagging behind in even imposing penalty on violators.