No progress in probe into alleged violation of norms in Ph.D admission of former SFI leader

August 21, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The probe into the alleged irregularities and violations of norms in the admission of K. Vidya, former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader, into the Ph.D programme at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit has come to a standstill.

The Syndicate sub-committee on legal affairs has held only two sittings after it was constituted by the Vice-Chancellor on June 9 following allegations that the accused in the fake certificate row had secured admission into the Ph.D programme in Malayalam department in violation of norms.

The committee has not collected statements from anyone till date. It has not issued notices to those associated with the admission process. The panel has also not asked candidates who had alleged irregularities in the Ph.D admission to appear before it.

Asked about the delay, people associated with the process said there was no time limit set for the completion of the probe. Nothing much has taken place after the two initial sittings, in which the panel had asked the officials concerned to submit the documents related to the allegations.

However, they admitted that the affidavit submitted by the varsity authorities before the Kerala High Court on July 3 claiming that the admission was done as per the norms had caused confusion. The clean chit was announced at a time when the panel had not even begun its inquiry.

A report of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe cell of the varsity had found in February 2020 that reservation policies were violated for admitting Ms. Vidya to the Ph.D programme.

