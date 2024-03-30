No problem is insurmountable, even those facing the Church, says Thattil

March 30, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KOCHI

“Easter makes you aware that there are no insurmountable problems. All problems can be overcome, including those facing the Church,” said Raphael Thattil, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malaabar Church, in his Easter message.

“When I share this message with you, I am reminded of several problems facing the Church,” he said in what may be interpreted as referring to the long-drawn division in the Syro-Malabar Church over the mass liturgy.

“Are there no solutions to these problems is a question that confronts me too as I engage in my service. But no problems will remain unsolved. No stone will remain unturned,” the major archbishop said.

He added that peace was central to the message of Easter as he called on the faithful to be its messengers. One of the biggest challenges is to enjoy peace and to share it with others. He cited the saint of Assisi, who prayed “make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is darkness, let me bring light, and where there is despair, let me bring hope.”

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, the apex body of the Catholic Church hierarchy in the State, greeted people on the occasion of Easter and said that Easter carried the message that “we can overcome all adverse situations.” Easter also gave out the message of hope even at a time when there is a threat of the world deteriorating into anarchy, repression, and darkness, the bishops added.