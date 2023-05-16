No permit needed from local bodies for enterprises on private industrial estates, claims KSSIA

May 16, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) has said that there is no need to obtain building and developer permits from local bodies for enterprises on private industrial estates. The association alleged that there had been reports to the contrary based possibly on misunderstanding.

It said private industrial estates are given nod by a committee in which local bodies have representation. Complaints are addressed within the committee before industrial estates are sanctioned. Besides, the existing rules say that no building and developer permits are required for enterprises on estates owned by other government agencies too.

All industrial estates have been declared industrial areas under the Single Window Clearance Board Act. The government has also promised to protect estates with more than 15 acres of area from land reform rules, association State president A. Nizaruddin said on Monday.

He added that issues related to building and developer permits had been clarified by the Industries department itself and warned KSSIA members not to be carried away by wrong information. The government has promised upto ₹3 crore for infrastructure development on private industrial estates, 20% of which will be paid in advance.

The department’s clarification had said that all private industrial estates were given development permits by a committee in which the LSGD Secretary was also a member. So, objections, if any, will be addressed in the committee. Besides, all private industrial estates are declared as industrial areas.

The association alleged bid to thwart efforts to create an industry-friendly atmosphere in the State. Initiatives such as the Year of Enterprises 2022 had achieved positive results, but misinformation could discourage entrepreneurs aiming to set up ventures in the State, Mr. Nizaruddin said.

Meanwhile, as many as 12 private estates are set to take off in the State with Kottayam and Malappuram districts accounting for a large number of proposals cleared by the government, he added.

