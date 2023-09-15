HamberMenu
No one should be put through such suffering, says victim’s mother

September 15, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

“No mother should ever be put through the kind of suffering that I have been going through,” said the tearful mother, who is still reeling under the shock of the tragic death of her son and family.

The death of the four-member family, including two boys aged 5 and 7, which was initially attributed to financial constraints, had since then assumed a different manifestation after it emerged that they were being harassed by a loan app.

“My son never shared the problems that he faced in life to spare me anxieties. He kept fooling me [by putting up a brave face] and now see where he has left me. They could at least have spared my grandchildren. I cannot bear with this. No mother could,” she lamented.

She said the house had been pledged for ₹5 lakh to meet the expenses of her daughter-in-law’s planned trip aboard for a job. “That money was in the bank account, so what was the need for them to go to any loan app. I was told that the money had already been given to the agent as a draft [demand draft]. I don’t even know whether that was true,” she said.

She said some relatives had been talking about receiving messages and pictures [of her daughter-in-law] from the app. “I didn’t know anything about the app till after their death. Those responsible for the death of my children should be caught,” she said.

That many people in the contact list of the victims continue to report receipt of messages even after the tragedy has further added to the agony of the family. Messages were reportedly in Hindi, and the loan amount also kept changing with each message.

The Varapuzha police have recorded the statements of the victims’ family members. The police are yet to examine the victims’ bank accounts through which payment to the app had been reportedly made.

Meanwhile, a people’s committee has demanded an investigation into the incident.

