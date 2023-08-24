No official word yet on withdrawal of cases against NSS activists

August 24, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Three weeks into the booking of criminal cases against 1,000 Nair Service Society (NSS) activists for taking out a ‘Nama Japa’ protest in Thiruvananthapuram on August 2 against an alleged blasphemous statement by Speaker A.N. Shamseer, there has not been any official word on dropping the cases. The police are waiting for government instruction to decide on the course of action.

Though there was no official pronouncement, there were reports that the State government may go soft on the activists as the bypoll in the Puthuppally Assembly constituency was around the corner. The withdrawal of the NSS leadership from active public protests had also provided the government the right setting for de-escalating the tension with the community members.

Unlawful Assembly

NSS vice president M. Sangeethkumar and others were booked for unlawful assembly, rioting and obstructing public way for taking out the march.

The police are yet to receive any directions from the State government on the further steps to be taken in the case. The officials are waiting for a communication from the government on the case, said a senior police officer.

Refer report

The withdrawal of the cases would be a relatively easy affair for the police as they can file a refer report to the magistrate court concerned that no case has been made out, legal sources indicated.

On completion of the investigation, the officer-in-charge of the police station where the case has been booked shall forward the report to the magistrate. The police may indicate that no substantial offence was committed by the accused and so the proceedings could be dropped, indicated the sources.

However, it is the discretion of the magistrate to drop the proceedings or order the framing of charges. If the court declines the move to drop the case and orders the framing of charges, the accused will have to face the trial, sources said.

Incidentally, the State had assured the Kerala High Court that no coercive steps would be taken against the accused when they moved the court seeking to quash the First Information Report.

