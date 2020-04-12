No new home quarantine cases in Ernakulam

No new COVID-19 positive case was reported nor any person placed under home surveillance in Ernakulam district on Saturday.

On the day, 242 persons were removed from surveillance on completion of their mandatory quarantine period. With this, the total number of people in quarantine at home in Ernakulam has come down to 2,709. A total of 2,605 of these are in the high-risk category and will remain in quarantine for 28 days while the remaining 104 would be taken off the list after 14 days.

Four persons were admitted to hospital isolation facilities on Saturday. While two were taken to the Government Medical College at Kalamassery, the two others were admitted to a private hospital.