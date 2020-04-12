No new home quarantine cases in Ernakulam

No new COVID-19 positive case was reported nor any person placed under home surveillance in Ernakulam district on Saturday.
On the day, 242 persons were removed from surveillance on completion of their mandatory quarantine period. With this, the total number of people in quarantine at home in Ernakulam has come down to 2,709. A total of 2,605 of these are in the high-risk category and will remain in quarantine for 28 days while the remaining 104 would be taken off the list after 14 days.
Four persons were admitted to hospital isolation facilities on Saturday. While two were taken to the Government Medical College at Kalamassery, the two others were admitted to a private hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.