No need to impose penalty on contractor engaged for debris removal at Maradu, says PCB

April 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has said that there was no need to impose environment compensation on the contractor engaged for the removal of debris from the site of demolition of the four apartment complexes at Maradu as there were no lapses in the work undertaken by the agency.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked the PCB to work out the penalty after it stated in an order issued on February 16 that there must be some mistakes in the calculation for arriving at the environment compensation payable.

The Chief Environmental Engineer (CEE) of the PCB in Ernakulam had submitted the report on November 8, 2022, saying that the environment compensation calculated as per the formula prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was nil. The apartments were demolished in January 2020 on a Supreme Court directive for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

In his second report submitted to the tribunal on March 30, the CEE had reiterated that there was no mistake in the calculation. The guidelines pertaining to municipal solid waste were adopted in the calculation of the penalty as there were no norms prescribed by the CPCB for estimating the compensation for construction and demolition waste.

The total quantity of debris generated during the demolition was 69,600 tonnes, and total quantity of waste disposed by the service provider was also 69,600 tonnes. The value of waste generation minus waste disposed was zero, and hence the environment compensation calculated as per the formula of the CPCB was nil, it said.

