ADVERTISEMENT

No need to impose penalty on contractor engaged for debris removal at Maradu, says PCB

April 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Workers spray water using an excavator on debris of a demolished apartment at Maradu, in this file photo. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has said that there was no need to impose environment compensation on the contractor engaged for the removal of debris from the site of demolition of the four apartment complexes at Maradu as there were no lapses in the work undertaken by the agency.

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had asked the PCB to work out the penalty after it stated in an order issued on February 16 that there must be some mistakes in the calculation for arriving at the environment compensation payable.

ALSO READ
Apartment demolition at Maradu impacted Vembanad water quality, say researchers

The Chief Environmental Engineer (CEE) of the PCB in Ernakulam had submitted the report on November 8, 2022, saying that the environment compensation calculated as per the formula prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was nil. The apartments were demolished in January 2020 on a Supreme Court directive for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In his second report submitted to the tribunal on March 30, the CEE had reiterated that there was no mistake in the calculation. The guidelines pertaining to municipal solid waste were adopted in the calculation of the penalty as there were no norms prescribed by the CPCB for estimating the compensation for construction and demolition waste.

The total quantity of debris generated during the demolition was 69,600 tonnes, and total quantity of waste disposed by the service provider was also 69,600 tonnes. The value of waste generation minus waste disposed was zero, and hence the environment compensation calculated as per the formula of the CPCB was nil, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US