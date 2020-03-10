No need for panic, says expert

Kochi

10 March 2020 00:35 IST

There was no need for panic over COVID-19 as practising respiratory and hand hygiene would help keep people away from the infectious disease, said Dr. P.K. Sasidharan, former professor and Dean of Medicine, Kozhikode Medical College, in a talk organised here by the Social Health One Health (SHOH) Movement in association with Chavara Cultural Centre.

“Soap, water and common sense will prevent the spread of coronavirus. Washing hands frequently, especially before touching nose, mouth or eyes, should be a habit,” he said. Even when such simple methods were available, there was mass hysteria over the issue, he added.

Vaccine-making became a priority now, he said. However, it was not practical to create a vaccine for all influenza viruses because by the time the vaccine gets ready, there would be a new strain. A new vaccine would work against only those viruses having common antigens, he added. “It is a fact that we live among several microbes around us and we have to learn to live, despite their presence, by maintaining environmental and personal hygiene.”

It was important that people work on preventive methods like building immunity by having a balanced diet and following a healthy lifestyle, he said. Poor intake of balanced diet was the main reason for low immunity, he added.

Quoting the New England Journal of Medicine, which had published a series of articles since COVID-19 became a pandemic, he stated that the virus affected more people with co-morbid conditions. The median age of patients who had died in China was 59 years, it said.