No move to seek a share from farmers’ market turnover, says VFPCK

February 19, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - KOCHI

The Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) has denied any move to seek a percentage from the sales turnover of markets run by farmers’ self-help groups across the state.

Chief executive officer Sivaramakrishnan V. said on Saturday that allegations of VFPCK wanting a cut from the sales turnover from farmers’ market was unfounded and untrue. He said any move of that nature would have to come from the government, and the decision had to be made by the Minister for Agriculture, who is also the chairman of the Council. Allegations against VFPCK are being made without ascertaining facts, he added.

VFPCK is a company, constituted in 2001, to promote development of fruits and vegetables in the State with farmers holding a majority share. Self-help groups of farmers hold 50% of the shares, while the rest is held by the government (30%) and financial institutions.

The self-help group of farmers, numbering around 10,000 now, is the engine at the heart of the VFPCK mission for total empowerment of farmers through increased collective bargaining power through formation of farmers’ markets run by them. The other goals include helping farmers adopt advanced production technologies, collective input sourcing, and accessing micro finance.

The farmers’ groups, under which there are now around 2.5 lakh farmers, comprise 15 to 20 commercial fruits and vegetable cultivators formed on the basis of neighbourhood premises. These group members meet regularly, interact, and function as a unit with mutually agreed upon principles and norms.

The other key activities of VFPCK include seed and seedlings production for which there are facilities at Alathur and Nadukkar, near Muvattupuzha respectively. The council has also launched for sale locally produced ‘nendran’ bananas under the brand name ‘Thalir’, which has found steady growth in Malappuram district, VFPCK sources said. Besides, the Council has established a pack house for vegetables and fruits meant for export in Wayanad and Thrissur. The facility in Wayanad has now been leased out to a private agency while the business at the Thrissur facility is yet to begin.