No more haphazard trenching of roads, says Sudhakaran

The permission of the High Court of Kerala is henceforth mandatory to trench highways and PWD roads in the State, Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran has said.

A submission will be placed before the court for the purpose. This is apart from the other mandatory norms that agencies/firms that trench roads must adhere to for laying pipelines and cables. The decision was taken since the KWA, KSEB, Adani Gas, and Reliance were not restoring roads in accordance with norms after trenching them. This often leads to the whole width of the road suffering damage, the Minister said here on Friday, following a meeting convened to review repair work on roads in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

Trenching by a private telecom firm along the Palarivattom-Kakkanad route and on many other key roads in the city has resulted in the formation of gaping potholes on either side of the trenched portion, after restoration using cement gave away at many places.

The inordinate delay in restoring roads after laying gas pipelines and trenching by KWA too worsened the plight of roads at several places in the city including Civil Line Road. Now, the KSEB is waiting to trench the road which is being repaired, Mr Sudhakaran said and blamed a former District Collector for permitting trenching without adhering to norms.

The Minister blamed agencies and firms for not paying adequate restoration fee to the PWD to restore corridors that were dug up and said that the practice would not be allowed to continue. Norms will be made stringent for restoring trenched roads. Frequent trenching of good roads is common in Ernakulam. Citing the NH Act, he said engineers of each division were responsible for the upkeep of roads under their jurisdiction. Eleven of the total 32 roads in Thrikkakara constituency are in a dilapidated condition, said P.T. Thomas, MLA. This is apart from rampant encroachments and potholes all along the service roads of NHAI-owned Edappally-Aroor NH Bypass. ‘Jetting’ must be used to clean clogged drains and canals on the stretch, he said.

Deadline

A total of ₹512 crore has been allotted to repair roads in Ernakulam district, Mr. Sudhakaran said. He further instructed PWD (Roads wing) officials to complete the resurfacing of Civil Line Road using chipping carpet by November 10. Funds will be made available for the purpose.

Resurfacing of the road (through BMBC method by utilising MLA fund of P.T. Thomas) was not done since KMRL ought to have taken over the stretch for the metro’s Kakkanad extension. The agency now says the work would begin only in December 2019. The Minister said work was in progress to place PWD’s (ownership) boards at the beginning and end of each road. Sixty kilometres of the total 104-km roads in Thrikkakkara constituency are in motorable condition. Repair work is under way on 23 km.