No more daytime flights as Kochi airport work begins

Flight services from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. till March 28 stand cancelled at the Kochi Airport as the four-month-long runway re-surfacing work is set to start on November 20.

Since almost all services have already been re-scheduled, the project period would see cancellation of only five services, a statement from the airport said on November 18.

Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) had started the preparatory work for the project well in advance, thereby ensuring minimal cancellation of services, the statement said.

The winter schedule, which became effective from the last week of October, has re-scheduled the services to the available operational time. Thus only one service in international sector — Maldives service operated by Spice Jet — and four services in the domestic sector stand affected.

CIAL, the seventh busiest airport in the country handling 240 aircraft movements and 30,000 passengers a day, expects a rush in the early morning and early evening hours, as the operational time is set to decreses from 24 hours to 16 hours.

In anticipation og the rush, it has decided to increase the check-in time to 3 hours for domestic passengers and 4 hours for international passengers, the statement said.

The CISF, which manages airport security, has deployed 100 additional personnel raising their total strength to 950. It is set to deploy another 400 personnel in the weeks to come.

The re-surfing project, being done in an area of five lakh square meter, is estimated to be completed at a cost of ₹150 crore.