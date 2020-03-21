No metro services on Sunday

KOCHI

21 March 2020 02:04 IST

Stress laid on the necessity of staying indoors

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will suspend operations on Sunday. The move is part of KMRL’s efforts to spread awareness about the importance of staying indoors in the wake of COVID-19 spread, said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma. The Prime Minister had on Thursday given a call to avoid moving outdoors for 14 hours on Sunday as part of measures to contain Covid-19.

