Kochi

No metro services on Sunday

Stress laid on the necessity of staying indoors

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) will suspend operations on Sunday. The move is part of KMRL’s efforts to spread awareness about the importance of staying indoors in the wake of COVID-19 spread, said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma. The Prime Minister had on Thursday given a call to avoid moving outdoors for 14 hours on Sunday as part of measures to contain Covid-19.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 2:04:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/no-metro-services-on-sunday/article31123680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY