No major announcement in Kerala Budget for Kochi cancer centre

There was no major announcement for the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) in the State Budget.

The Budget pointed out that the first phase of the project, with 360-bed strength, would be completed in 2022-23. An allocation of ₹14.5 crore was made for this fiscal. The centre will be developed as an apex cancer centre in central Kerala.

However, N.K. Sanil Kumar of the Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement that spearheaded the campaign for the cancer centre, said the Budget was not a disappointment with regard to the centre as about ₹390 crore had already been allocated under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. Around 50% of the work for the building had been complete, he said.

On whether the status of an apex centre would be a boost for the project, Dr. Kumar said it might not be of much help other than a common phrase given to convey a special tag for such initiatives. “But we could make it useful by initiating efforts to seek Central assistance for setting up a research wing. The further expansion of the project will require support from the Centre,” he said.