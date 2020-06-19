No light at the end of the tunnel, says stage artistes

Artistes during a rehearsal for a Chavittunatakam performance a week before the lockdown was declared. The play could not be staged.

Lockdown leaves them in dire straits

The lockdown has made life tough for stage artistes in the State.

“It is a tunnel at the end of which appears no light,” says J. Shailaja of the Network of Artistic Theatre Activists Kerala (NATAK), a forum for over 6,500 stage artistes across Kerala. She says stage artistes are among the worst affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While a little help has come from the government and people of goodwill, the future remains uncertain. Even if the government declares concessions for performing artistes, it will be difficult to find people who organise public events, she adds.

The government has not yet come out with a decision on allowing public art performances. However, it has extended a support of ₹1,000 each for two months to artistes who depend on performances for their livelihood.

Britto Vincent, a Chavittunatakam veteran in Fort Kochi, says that more needs to be done to help the artistes. He says he has no other means of livelihood other than training people in Chavittunatakam and performing the art form. His troupe, Kochi Chavittunataka Kalari, was preparing to stage the play Immanuel on April 18 near Kochi when the lockdown came into effect in March. A lot of money was spent on preparations, including the dress rehearsal for the play. Advances were also paid to some of the artistes for arrangements, he says.

T. D. Joseph, 67, who has been performing on stage since the age of seven, says that it is a testing time for artistes. He provided monetary and medical support to dozens of artistes with help from the World Drama Day Celebrations Committee (Loka Nataka Dinaagosha Committee), a voluntary group, he says. Formerly headed by music composer M.K. Arjunan, the committee reached out to many artistes in Kochi.

Ms. Shailaja says that even if the lockdown restrictions are lifted, it will be difficult to regain the mass support for stage performances. An alternative is needed to give new impetus to stage arts, she adds.