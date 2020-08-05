No let-up in infections through local transmission in Ernakulam

Of the 120 persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday, 88 acquired the infection through local contact. One person succumbed to the disease.

The deceased was a 60-year-old native of Elamakkara who was being treated at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

Suffering from diabetes and an infection, he had been admitted to the Ernakulam Medical Centre for treatment. When he showed symptoms of COVID-19, he was shifted to the MCH on July 29. His swab has been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, to confirm that it was a COVID-related death.

The West Kochi area accounted for a bulk of the cases with 33 persons testing positive from Fort Kochi, Mattancherry and Palluruthy. Ten positive cases were recorded from the Nellikuzhi panchayat, besides four from Vengola and three persons from Eloor. Chellanam recorded only one positive case on Wednesday.

Other positive patients were from Kothamangalam, Njarakkal, Nayarambalam, Perumbavoor, Kavalangad, Edathala, Thammanam and Cheranalloor.

Three Navy personnel have also tested positive. A 27-year-old health worker at a private hospital in the district has been infected.

The test result of an 87-year-old from Chellanam who had died of the disease earlier has returned positive, said a release.

As many as 32 persons who arrived from outside the State, including 12 persons from West Bengal and 10 from Tamil Nadu, have tested positive.

A total of 35 persons tested negative on Wednesday and 1,219 are being treated for the disease. For testing, 1,199 samples were sent.