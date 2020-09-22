No let-up in Ernakulam as 406 more test positive

The district has recorded 12,258 COVID-19 cases since March

With 406 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the district has, since March, recorded 12,258 positive cases of the infection, going by figures on the online COVID dashboard of the Directorate of Health Services.

In a little more than a month, the figure has climbed by more than three times the 3,643 cases cumulatively registered in the district till August 17.

So far, 55 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in Ernakulam. It is 0.45% of the total number of positive cases.

Of the people who tested positive on Tuesday, nine had arrived from outside the State. Eleven health workers have tested positive – nine at private hospitals, a health worker at the Aluva District Hospital and another at the Njarakkal Primary Health centre. A police officer and six fire force personnel have also been infected.

Twenty-five residents of Fort Kochi, and 14 from Mattancherry have tested positive. COVID-19 cases were recorded from areas including Palluruthy, Rayamangalam, Perumbavoor, Edathala, Edappally, Sreemoolanagaram, Angamaly, Eloor, Kadamakudy, Palarivattom, Thevara, Nedumabassery, Nellikuzhi, Keezhmad, Thrikkakara and Thripunithura.

As many as 250 people recovered and tested negative for the disease, while 3,982 people are being treated for it. A total of 20,708 people remain in quarantine.

Over 4,400 tests were done on Tuesday – 1,310 at government facilities and 3,150 at private labs and hospitals.