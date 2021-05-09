No let-up in daily TPR in Kozhikode

Fresh cases decline; 4,341 recover from disease

Daily test positivity rate (TPR) for COVID-19 remained high in Kozhikode district on Sunday though recoveries from the infection exceeded that of new cases for the second day in a row. The TPR rose above 30% in a large number of grama panchayats and municipalities in the past one week alone.

The District Medical Officer said in a release that 3,805 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday, 4,341 others recovered, and the daily TPR was 29.65%. A total of 13,413 samples were tested. There were 3,741 cases of local transmission of the infection, of which 1,120 were in Kozhikode Corporation. Velam reported 176 locally acquired infections, Nanmanda 125, Olavanna 122, Vadakara 119, and Koyilandy 102. The daily TPR was above 50% in five grama panchayats. It was 69% in Thalakkulathur, 62% in Kayanna, 60% in Olavanna, 58% in Narippatta and 52% in Azhiyur. In other local bodies, it was between 11% and 45%. Only in Thikkodi and Koorachundu, it was low, at 7% and 5%, respectively.

Data provided by the department show that over 30 grama panchayats and three municipalities had a TPR of over 30% between May 3 and May 9. They are Koyilandy, Ramanattukara, and Vadakara municipalities, and Chengottukavu, Cheruvannur, Chorodu, Eramala, Feroke, Kakkur, Kayakkodi, Kayanna, Keezhariyur, Arikkulam, Azhiyur, Chekkiad, Koothali, Kottur, Maniyur, Moodadi, Nanmanda, Nochad, Olavanna, Omassery, Panangad, Perumanna, Peruvayal, Thalakkulathur, Thamarassery, Thiruvallur, Thuneri, Thuraryur, Ulliyeri, Unnikulam, Vanimel and Velam grama panchayats.

Meanwhile, the district administration set up a 13 kilo litre capacity oxygen tank at the Government Medical College Hospital to meet the possible demand from COVID-19 patients. It was handed over temporarily by PK Steels and installed for free by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society. Sources said that the tank was installed at the new building of the hospital constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

A total of 6,92,828 people took vaccination so far in the district. As many as 5,39, 789 people took the first dose and 1,53,039 took both the doses.