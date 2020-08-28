No let-up in COVID-19 cases as 207 more test positive in Ernakulam

KOCHI

28 August 2020 21:04 IST

There seems to be no respite from COVID-19 cases in Ernakulam as 207 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday

The 200-mark was last recorded on August 23. It had remained above the 150-mark on August 24, 25 and 26 as the positive cases were 165, 163 and 193 respectively.

Of the 207 who tested positive on Friday, 184 got infected through contact. This includes nearly 20 workers at a private hospital here. Fourteen of them are inter-State workers. They are not health workers or persons associated with medical care, according to the Health Department. Eighteen of those who tested positive on Friday hail from Kumbalanghi. Ten persons from Nellikuzhi and eight from Mattancherry have also been infected.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 155 persons tested negative on Friday. The number of persons undergoing treatment after testing positive in Ernakulam is 2,078. Health officials are awaiting the results of 568 swab samples that have been sent for testing. Seven persons continue to remain critical at the Government Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery. Six of them are aged above 60 years.

The police have warned of action against those violating safety protocols in connection with Onam celebrations. Police officers will conduct surprise visits at shops and markets to ensure that the guidelines are being implemented by traders. Stringent action will be taken against those not wearing masks. The traders will face action if they violate restrictions on the number of visitors inside shops and outlets. The managements also have to ensure the safety of their employees.

The Ernakulam Rural police have asked people not to hold celebrations at public places. All celebrations should be confined to homes, according to officials.