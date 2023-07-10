No let-up in accidents caused by dangling television, Internet wires in Ernakulam

July 10, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

Television and Internet cables dangling in a haphazard manner from electric posts continue to pose threat to the public in the district.

Several persons, especially bike riders, had been injured after getting caught in cables dangling in a dangerous manner over the past one year. A child was seriously injured in a similar accident that occurred in Ward 14 of Edavanakkad panchayat recently. He had to undergo surgery after sustaining injuries in the head after being snagged by a low-lying cable while travelling with his father.

“We had lodged a police complaint, seeking action against those responsible for leaving the cables in a haphazard manner. It was found that the operator failed to remove the cable, which is reportedly not in use,” said V.K. Iqbal, vice chairman of Edavanakkad panchayat.

The police found that the operator had not complied with the mandatory height of 5.5 metres from the ground level, and that the cables were laid in a haphazard manner on the ground.

The increasing accidents involving such dangling cables have prompted the District Road Safety Council to instruct local bodies to ensure that the wires are not laid in violation of rules. Necessary directions should be issued to the Kerala State Electricity Board, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, and private Internet and cable television service providers to comply with the mandatory height requirements and other safety rules while laying cables, it said.