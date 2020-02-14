No land available for setting up demolition waste recycling plant

The Maradu Municipality has turned down a proposal to identify land for setting up a facility for recycling construction and demolition waste.

The proposal was made by the State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“The possibility of leasing land for setting up a construction and demolition waste processing plant shall be explored,” said the minutes of the first meeting of the joint committee set up by the NGT.

The directive to identify land for the plant had figured among the various proposals made at a meeting of the joint committee held here on February 3. “We are not in a position to set up the facility as of now in view of non-availability of land under the civic body,” said T.H. Nadeera, who stepped down as Municipal Chairperson on January 30 following a prior understanding within the Congress.

Asked whether the municipality could take land for lease, Ms. Nadeera said technical hurdles and government norms might hamper such a move. “Moreover, we will also have to adhere to the guidelines prescribed for identifying the land and setting up the plant,” she added. The civic authorities said they had only 50 cents under their jurisdiction. A plastic shredding unit and a material recovery facility are already functioning at the site. The construction and demolition waste processing plant requires at least one to two acres. Identifying such an extent of land in a place like Maradu is difficult, they said.

The absence of a recycling facility for construction and demolition waste had earlier forced a technical committee appointed by the government as part of the demolition of illegal apartment complexes at Maradu to float an Expression of Interest (EoI) from private companies to collect, transport and ensure safe and scientific disposal of concrete debris. Incidentally, construction and demolition waste is used in Kochi and its outskirts as either landfill to illegally reclaim wetlands or rehabilitate quarries.

Recycling plants turn debris into usable sand and gravel. It is considered as a good substitute to natural sand in concrete mix. Waste is segregated into big concrete pieces according to size. Such plants use manual segregation for bigger plastic pieces as well as a magnetic separator for metallic objects. Waste is crushed, washed and used to make ready-mix concrete, kerb stones, cement bricks, pavement blocks, hollow bricks, and manufactured sand.