No information on Suresh Gopi becoming joining Union Cabinet: Muraleedharan

July 05, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said here on Wednesday that he had no information yet on whether actor Suresh Gopi was joining the Union Cabinet.

“The Cabinet reshuffle is the duty of the Prime Minister while party reorganisation is decided by the party’s national president J. P. Nadda,” Mr. Muraleedharan said when asked about speculations about a reshuffle in the Union Cabinet and also about reports that he may assume charge of the State president of the party.

Mr. Muraleedharan said he did not think there was a need for changing the State president of the party in response to a query on whether K. Surendran should be removed from the post.

On the police raids on the residences of reporters at the YouTube news channel Marunadan Malayali, Mr. Muraleedharan said that it showed the autocratic position adopted by the Left Democratic government as they wanted to silence its critics.

