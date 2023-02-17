ADVERTISEMENT

No inconvenience should be caused to pilgrims at Aluva Manappuram: HC

February 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Ernakulam District Administration, the police and the Aluva Municipality to ensure that the activities in the amusement park do not cause any inconvenience whatsoever to the devotees reaching Aluva Manappuram for performing Balitharpanam.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajith Kumar passed the directive on a writ petition filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Kaloor and Hindu Aikyavedi against allotting a portion of the Manappuram to private and public agencies for holding the trade fair.

The court also directed all concerned to ensure strict compliance of the directions issued by the court last year that included purohits/shantis who were issued identity cards alone conducting balitharpanam at the balitharas.

