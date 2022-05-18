No immediate threat to LDF in Thripunithura

CPI(M) still remains the single largest party in the council

Despite being technically reduced to a minority in the 49-member-strong municipal council, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) faces no immediate challenges in the Thripunithura Municipality.

With the results of the bypoll held in Pisharikovil and Elamanathoppil, the two seats that were represented by the CPI(M), going in favour of the BJP, the strength of the ruling front was reduced to 23 seats. The tally of the BJP, the key Opposition party, went up to 17, and the strength of the Congress remained unchanged at eight seats. One Independent candidate was also elected to the council.

In Pisharikovil ward, BJP candidate Rathi Raju went past Sangeetha Sumesh of the CPI(M), and Valli Ravi surpassed the popular support of T. Pradeesh of the CPI(M) by 38 votes.

The CPI(M), said Rema Santosh, Chairperson of the Thripunithura Municipality, is firmly positioned in the administration, and there are no threats to the ruling front. Though the LDF has been technically reduced to a minority after losing two of the sitting seats, the CPI(M) is the single largest party in the council. The Congress and the BJP cannot come together given the political rivalry between the two parties, she added.

She also did not foresee any challenge in running the day-to-day affairs of the council.

P.K. Peethambaran, the leader of the BJP in the council, said the party would continue to function as the main Opposition in the council. At present, the focus is on fighting corruption and setting a development agenda in the local body. Though there are no plans to join hands with the Congress, the party may consider the option of cooperating with individual councillors in the Congress at a later stage, he said.

The poll results have thrown open the scope of moving a no-confidence motion in the council. The political strategy for the motion will be finalised in consultation with the party leadership, he said.

Congress leaders too sounded wary of aligning with the BJP, the major constituent in the Opposition bench, as the two parties are pitted against each other at the national and State levels.