No illegal discharge from existing industrial units into Edayattuchal: PCB

September 02, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

‘Higher levels of iron content may be owing to the already contaminated soil sediments following effluent discharge from the now defunct Binani Zinc Limited’

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has ruled out illegal discharge of effluents from existing industrial units as the reason for the discolouration of the Edayattuchal paddy field near the Edayar industrial area in the second week of August.

However, tests conducted at the central lab of the board in Ernakulam revealed higher levels of iron content. It may be owing to the already contaminated soil sediments following effluent discharge from the now defunct Binani Zinc Limited, according to preliminary estimates by the board.

Farmers had suspected that the illegal discharge from industrial units now in operation would have caused the change in colour, which lasted for nearly two weeks. It came as a shock to them as they were getting ready for sowing seeds in October.

The test results did not reveal the presence of effluents from units located near the paddy field. The exact source of the illegal discharge, if any, could not be ascertained from the test results as it had shown only iron content in exceeding levels, according to PCB officials.

A joint committee of experts appointed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had submitted a report in July stating that the now-defunct Binani Zinc Limited at Edayar was responsible for the pollution of the nearby Edayattuchal and Chakkarachal paddy fields. An analysis of soil/sediments/water samples revealed that leakage from the jarosite pond on the company premises had caused pollution of the paddy fields.

The committee rejected the company’s claim that other industrial units in the region might have contributed to pollution. It said that even though units, including Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Limited, Sud Chemie, and TMS Leather, were still operational, only a small quantity of waste was generated when compared to that generated by Binani Zinc.

